Surrey RCMP are investigating the conduct of a Delta police officer following an allegation “of a sexual nature” brought by a DPD co-worker. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Surrey RCMP are investigating the conduct of a Delta police officer following an allegation “of a sexual nature” brought by a DPD co-worker.

According to a release from the Delta Police Department, an allegation of an off-duty incident was brought forward to DPD management in December, 2019. The release states the allegation is of a sexual nature and concerns two off-duty DPD officers. The incident did not occur in a police facility, and does not involve any members of the public.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord requested Surrey RCMP open an investigation after it was determined the matter warranted a criminal investigation.

One officer has been suspended with pay while the investigation proceeds.

“This allegation is extremely concerning,” Dubord said in a press release. “Police officers are — rightfully so — held to a higher standard both on- and off-duty. That is why I wanted to be as open as I could about the process that’s now underway. It is important that this allegation be investigated fully by an independent police department.”

Once the RCMP concludes the criminal investigation, the Vancouver Police Department will assume responsibility for a Police Act investigation that will be overseen by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, Dubord noted.

“While we must wait for the investigation process to unfold, we will take the time to look inward and ensure our policies are robust and appropriate, and that all our officers and employees have a good understanding of them and their responsibilities both on- and off-duty,” he said.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada
Next story
Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Just Posted

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations for shower program

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Langley curlers head for showdown in Cranbrook

Team Tardi will be competing in the B.C. men’s championships next week in the Kootenays

White Rock woman seeks fellow hockey players for BC 55+ Games

Sue Rittinger aiming to put Zone 3 women’s team together in time for September event

Cultural Connections Gallery welcomes figurines and pottery from renowned Korean artists

Artwork from Michelle Kim and Master Potter Jung Hong Kim on display at Langley City Hall

Donate blood with the Vancouver Giants

Hockey Gives Blood gives fans a chance to donate on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Fraser Valley poultry producer’s $130,000 fight with the CFIA earns him a red-tape award

Canadian Federation of Independent Business Paperweight Awards ‘honour’ government over-regulation

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Most Read