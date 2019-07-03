Surrey RCMP vehicles respond to an incident in Clayton Heights. (Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

RCMP officer fires gun in Surrey neighbourhood confrontation

Langley officer fires gun after investigation leads to Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating the discharge of a firearm by a Langley RCMP police officer in Clayton Heights.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (July 3), Langley RCMP responded to reports of an injured woman at a residence in Langley, located in the 20100-block of 68 Avenue.

Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy said the initial call came in from a neighbour who was concerned about a distraught woman. Police arrived and found the woman was injured, but she was “not forthcoming” about how the injuries occurred.

The investigation then led officers over the city boundary to a Clayton Heights townhome in the 19300-block of 72A Avenue.

According to a Surrey RCMP media release, Langley RCMP officers were “confronted with a distraught man who allegedly produced a weapon” at the Clayton townhome.

“In response, one of the officers discharged a service firearm. No one was injured in the shooting, but the distraught man was transported to hospital after being apprehended under the BC Mental Health Act.”

The firearm discharge is now being investigated by Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, and Langley RCMP continue to investigate the call for service that came from Langley.

—with files from Matthew Claxton


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
