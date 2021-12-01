RCMP released a composite sketch of the man whose remains were found near Merritt in late September 2019. (BC RCMP photo)

RCMP release sketch to help identify remains found near Merritt in 2019

Police believe the man may be from the Lower Mainland or even Alberta

The RCMP are appealing to the public to help identify the remains of a man whose body was found near Merritt in September 2019.

Police believe the man may have been deceased for multiple years prior to being found. They also believe it’s possible the man is not a Merritt resident and have not ruled out the possibility he was a resident of the Lower Mainland or Alberta.

“Despite all efforts by investigators through DNA analysis and dental comparisons, combined with other investigative avenues, an identity for the deceased has not yet been established,” B.C. RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said. “The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation as police believe that criminality may have been involved in the man’s death.”

Investigators said the man is light-skinned, between 20-50 years old, approximately six foot two inches tall and weighed approximately 220 pounds with a muscular build. He had straight brown hair, brown facial hair, and no apparent tattoos or piercings.

Anyone with information helping to identify the deceased is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

RCMP

