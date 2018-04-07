RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

Most of Canada has been left speechless, less than 24 hours after a collision between a bus and tractor trailer in Saskatchewan killed 15 people, including multiple teenage hockey players.

In a media conference Saturday, RCMP said due to the number of deaths and large amount of evidence, it could be some time until investigators confirm exactly what caused the crash.

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 15 people suffered injuries, and some remain in critical condition.

So far, family members have confirmed that head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz, former BCHL player Jaxon Joseph and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber are among those dead.

“I don’t have a lot to say other than the worst nightmare has happened,” said Bill Chow, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League president.

The truck driver was the lone occupant of the other vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured, Zablocki said. They were detained by police but released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Just Posted

Humboldt tragedy close to home for Trinity Western University hockey team

Spartan Jarrett Fontaine is from Humboldt and is a former Bronco player

Alleged gangster arrested for second time in less than two weeks

Harniel Singh, 22, of Abbotsford now faces almost 10 charges

Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Alpacas shed some fleece at annual shearing event

Roughly 100 animals sheared over three-day period in Langley

New Community Input Group Task Force sparks heated debate from council

Fox says task force will help council engage with residents; Richter says it is ‘disruptive’

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

2 B.C. men facing 10 drugs, weapon charges after months-long probe

Delta relatives Elliott Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Dallas Bains, 21, arrested and charged this week

B.C.’s ‘micro-preemie’ Ruby doing well at home

After four-and-a-half months in hospital, Salmon Arm infant growing, moving, smiling

UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

UPDATED: Donations reach $1M for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

VIDEO: Trudeau calls for greater transparency from political parties

Prime Minister claimed that Liberals “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward

Some taking their complaints to police, getting treatment, reuniting with family after sharing story

Most Read