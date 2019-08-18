George, 4, has been missing near Mackenzie in northern B.C. since Saturday. (Tamara Wiese)

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Police, search and rescue crews and volunteers have descended on Mackenzie and Lions Lake in northern B.C. in the search for a four-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

RCMP say George went missing shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near Lions Lake, south of Mackenzie

He is described as three feet tall and weighing about 35 lbs.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said conservation officers, RCMP and search and rescue crews are canvassing the area looking for the young boy. Air support has been grounded due to conditions in the area.

Searchers are not looking for any more volunteers, Saunderson said, but anyone who wants to take part in the search is asked to bring identification to the command centre at Lions Lake Provincial Park.

Foul play is not being considered at this time, Saunderson said.

Tamara Wiese, a friend of the family, noted on social media that George was wearing a blue coat, hoodie, dark blue cargo pants and camouflage-print boots when he went missing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Just Posted

Still anyone’s game in lacrosse championships unfolding in Langley

Orangeville, Okotoks victorious on Day 2 of Minto Cup nationals at the Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: A few small changes help drive attendance at Saturday’s Arts Alive

Langley art festival brings close to 200 various artists and thousands of spectators to Langley City

Abandoned house blaze worries Langley neighbours

Redevelopment area of Willowby attracts squatters and partiers, and fires fear area residents

Day 1 underway at 2019 Minto Cup in Langley

Coquitlam and Orangeville out ahead after the first day of action at Langley Events Centre

Fighting cancer with beer

Clover Valley Beer Festival hosts 2500 guests and raises $5908 for B.C. Cancer Foundation

70 years of lifting: Canadian man, 85, could cinch weightlifting championship

The senior gym junkie is on track to win the World Masters Weightlifting championship

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water

The former Humboldt Broncos goaltender, who started in the net when he was nine, was paralyzed last year

Young balance-bikers race in B.C.’s inaugural Strider Cup

The course has several obstacles including ‘Mount Scary’ and the ‘Noodle Monster’

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

Most Read