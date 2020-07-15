RCMP searching for culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails

The two lemons found were thrown away leaving police with little evidence

RCMP are searching for the culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails in June and July 2020. (RCMP handout)

Two lemons full of sewing needles have been found alongside trails in Port Coquitlam, sparking an investigation by RCMP.

Local Mounties are urging anyone who walks in the area around Gates Park and the Coquitlam River to stay alert, call police directly if they find another lemon and avoid throwing the evidence in the garbage.

According to a news release on Wednesday (July 15), the first lemon was found hung from a branch in Gates Park on June 22.

The second lemon was found on July 14 tied near a trail by the Coquitlam River at Whyte Avenue.

Both instances were reported through emails to the city and RCMP.

“If you see something that could be a deliberate attempt at harm, you must call police on the phone rather than send an email,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“Both of these lemons were thrown into the garbage by the people who found them. By the time police received the emails, the evidence was gone and an investigation was virtually impossible.”

Police aren’t entirely sure if the lemons were left to intentionally hurt someone, as its believed by some that citrus can act as a repellant of mosquitoes.

McLaughlin also had a message for the culprit: “If you are leaving these lemons full of needles in public, we ask that you stop, and then talk to us to explain what you were doing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, or call 911 if someone is placing needle-laden lemons right in front of you.

