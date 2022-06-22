Report out on who made what at Langley City

Langley City has released its annual remuneration report for members of council, and senior staff. (Langley City finance report)

Langley City Councillor Nathan Pachal said his remuneration and expenses happen to be the lowest of any member of council because his term as deputy mayor, which comes with a pay bump, happened to overlap two different fiscal years. All councillors take turns as deputy mayor.

“I didn’t attend many events,” Pachal added, the result of the pandemic.

He ranked sixth of six councillors in the just-released annual statement by the City of Langley, with $61,000 in combined remuneration and expenses.

Councillors Paul Albrecht was at the top, with $68,000, followed by Rosemary Wallace with $68,000, Rudy Storteboom with $67,000, Teri James with $66,000, and Gayle Martin with $65,000 (all figures rounded up to the nearest thousand).

Mayor Val van den Broek’s combined remuneration and expenses for the fiscal year were $142,000.

The three highest-paid senior City staffers were Chief Administrative Officer Francis Cheung, reporting $259,000 in remuneration and expenses combined, Darrin Leite, Director of Corporate Services at $186,000 and Rick Bomhof, Director of Engineering, Parks and Environment at $170,000.

In a summary report on the state of the City finances, Leite said the City was in a “solid financial position at the end of 2021” with net financial assets of $48 million and an “accumulated surplus (the equivalent of net worth) of $272 million in tangible capital assets (land, buildings, equipment and engineering structures like roads and utility pipes).”

Langley City collected $32 million in taxation revenues and a further $10 million in water and sewer user rates.

Leite reported the three largest operating cost centers for the City are policing, engineering services and general government services, which includes an allocation for community grants.

