People arrive at the Cypress Mountain resort in West Vancouver, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

One of B.C.’s busiest search and rescue teams was called to help find a stranded snowshoer on Cypress Mountain Monday night, only to find out she had made it home safely by herself.

Peter Haigh, a search manager with North Shore Rescue, told Black Press Media Tuesday that two men and an 18-year-old woman, who are from Mexico, had hiked up to St. Mark’s Summit to watch the sunset. But while making the two-hour trek back to the parking lot, the woman became separated from the group.

Haigh said all three hikers were ill-prepared, wearing only a few layers and puffy jackets, and had no lights to help see in the dark. Luckily, two other hikers who were making their way down the mountain offered the two men an extra light.

The men were able to call 911, and North Shore Rescue was deployed.

READ MORE: North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

Fifteen volunteers were mobilized along the trail, with one group on skis and the other on foot. Because the woman only had a Mexican phone, they were unable to ping its location.

“It was -8 C at the parking lot, so minus more than that at the summit,” Haigh said.

While the men kept trying to reach the woman on their cellphones from the parking lot, Haigh said he spoke with the Canadian Armed Forces to see if they could help.

At about 8:30 p.m., the men got in touch with a roommate they were staying with in downtown Vancouver, who said the woman had somehow made it there safely.

Haigh said the incident was frustrating and the outcome lucky.

“We just need to reiterate, the temperatures are extremely cold, so take extra jackets in a backpack,” he said. “The human body is so remarkable. If you keep moving and keep warm, you can handle very cold temperatures. But if anything minor happens, you’re just going to cool right down.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims
Next story
Man chokes out cougar who attacked in Colorado

Just Posted

Langley couple prepares for first time in the spotlight

Linda Wack and her husband Kevin are rehearsing to be in a production of Understood Betsy.

Aldergrove Safeway workers ‘shocked’ by store closure

Popular Aldergrove Safeway to re-open as Freshco discount grocery store later this year

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Most Read