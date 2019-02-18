Multiple Langley fire department units are on the scene of a residential fire in the Aldergrove area. (Sarah Grochowski Photo)

Residential fire reported in Aldergrove

Multiple units called to 2800 block area of 266A Street

Multiple Langley fire department units are on the scene of a residential fire in the Aldergrove area.

It was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2800 block area of 266A Street.

Police were on scene.

More to come.

 

(Sarah Grochowski Photo)

(Sarah Grochowski Photo)

Previous story
Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy
Next story
UPDATE: Plane flips over at Pitt Meadows airport

Just Posted

Residential fire reported in Aldergrove

Multiple units called to 2800 block area of 266A Street

VIDEO: Celebrating Family Day in the Langleys

Thousands attend child-friendly events

It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

5 to 10 centimetres expected Tuesday

Retiree men’s group ‘solving the world’s problems’ one coffee at a time

Every Wednesday morning nearly a dozen retired, church-going men meet in Aldergrove to socialize.

Langley swimmers make waves at regional championships

Olympians rack up multiple first-place finishes at Richmond event

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Lost a ring? This B.C. man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Canadian airlines waiting for guidance from Ottawa over X gender option

Major U.S. airlines said they will change their process so passengers can identify themselves along non-binary lines

UPDATE: Plane flips over at Pitt Meadows airport

The pilot and lone occupant exited the aircraft on his own and uninjured.

Moose Hide campaign takes message to Canadian schools

Campaign launches new K-12 education platform

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Most Read