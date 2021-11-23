Return of rain brings rockslide near Yale, slowed-down traffic near Agassiz

On reopened roads everyone reminded to use caution, expect equipment active, and delays

Both lanes of Highway 7 traffic open Nov. 23, 2021 after 8 a.m. but traffic slow in wake of fuel spill on Mt. Woodside the day before. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress)

The return of the rain caused a rock slide in Yale, just past Sailor Bar Tunnel.

The latest incident has closed a newly reopened section of Highway 1, after huge boulders tumbled and covered the road before dawn on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

A pickup truck was wedged between the boulders on the rain-soaked roadway.

A second incident on the roads was reported Monday, Nov. 22, a fuel spill on Highway 7 between Agassiz and Harrison Mill, which reduced traffic to one lane alternating traffic.

Two lanes have been reopened on Highway 7 since the spill was cleaned up, but traffic is slow going, according to reports early Nov. 23.

“Drivers are reminded to use caution, expect active equipment working and expect delays.”

According to information from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, these are the latest road advisories impacting communities in the Eastern Fraser Valley:

Highway 1 – Popkum to Hope

OPEN to one lane of travel in each direction for essential travel only between Popkum and Hope (Hwy 9 exit to Flood-Hope Exit)

Drivers are reminded to drive to conditions, use caution and expect delays.

Highway 1 – Abbotsford

CLOSED between McCallum Road and Yale Road

Highway 11 intersection to Cole road is open for emergency agriculture access only. Essential travel rules apply

Highway 1 – Fraser Canyon (South Coast and Interior)

Open for local travel from Hope as far as Boothroyd (through Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar). Essential travel only, and watch for ongoing work and traffic control.

OTHERWISE CLOSED between Hope and Spences Bridge.

Highway 3

RE-OPENED – Hope to Princeton following a new washout on the morning of Nov 22. Single lane alternating traffic.

Essential travel only, and please watch for ongoing work and traffic control.

Highway 5 – Coquihalla

CLOSED – Hope to Merritt

Highway 7

OPEN – Mission to Agassiz is open for regular two-way travel.

OPEN – Agassiz to Hope is open to two lanes for essential travel only.

Abandoned Vehicles are being towed and were held at the Agassiz Community Recreation and Cultural Centre – 6660 Pioneer Avenue, Agassiz until Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. at which point they will be moved for secure storage. Contact: Reliable Towing at 1-888-463-8621 or 604-856-8621. Due to high call volumes, owners are asked to please be patient when trying to find out information about their vehicles. Owners will be required to show government issued, picture ID to pick-up their vehicles.

BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather