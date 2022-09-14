A thermal image shows the person police believe cut cables on the Sea to Sky gondola in both 2019 and 2020. It was released, along with a new reward for information, on Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

A thermal image shows the person police believe cut cables on the Sea to Sky gondola in both 2019 and 2020. It was released, along with a new reward for information, on Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Reward increased to $500K for capture of person who cut Sea to Sky gondola cable

Police released a thermal image of the suspect Sept. 14

The company that has been the target of two multimillion-dollar attacks on its gondola in Squamish, B.C., is increasing the reward to find those responsible to $500,000.

It comes as RCMP reveal more details about their investigation and share a photo of a suspect who may have been responsible for cutting the cable on the Sea to Sky Gondola twice, in 2019 and 2020.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau says investigators believe it could have been the same person who severed the cable both times, sending the gondola’s cabins crashing to the ground, but different people may also be involved.

Police say that during the second event, a security guard patrolling the area had walked under the gondola just seconds before the cable was cut.

Mounties say they’ve followed more than 100 tips and have interviewed 70 people as they continue to chase a motive.

Kirby Brown, the general manager of the gondola, says they increased the reward in hopes of advancing the investigation for the crimes, where the damage cost more than $10 million in total.

