Richmond toddler in serious condition after falling from third-storey window

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the child’s fall

A toddler who fell out of a third-storey window in Richmond on Monday is expected to survive, according to RCMP.

Police received several calls that a child had fallen from a condo window in the 12000 block of Phoenix Drive just before 12:30 p.m., Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

Officers arrived to find a one-year-old boy with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

READ MORE: Child falls out of window in Langley City

READ MORE: Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Foul play is not suspected.

“It appears that the toddler pushed out a window screen before falling,” Hwang said.

“We are so thankful that the toddler is recovering as this incident has taken an emotional toll on everyone, especially the parents. We remind all parents and caregivers to be mindful of the location of young children at all times.”

