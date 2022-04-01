New decals on Ridge Meadows RCMP vehicles. (RCMP/Special to The News)

New decals on Ridge Meadows RCMP vehicles. (RCMP/Special to The News)

APRIL FOOL’S DAY

Ridge Meadows RCMP Launch invisibility cloaking technology

Answering call for transparent law enforcement service

Ridge Meadows RCMP are advising the public they can expect to see a new police uniform and police vehicle cruising the streets of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Public feedback has shown citizens seek transparent means of law enforcement service delivery. While the nature of police work requires covert operation and confidentiality, the Ridge Meadows RCMP sought out a creative solution and in response have partnered with J.K. Industries.

“Tactical use of invisibility, as we have first-hand witnessed in the movies, is one way for police to utilize the element of surprise when catching offenders,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner. “Citizens can expect to see – or maybe not see – these new uniforms and police car starting this week.”

READ ALSO: Hundreds of ‘positive tickets’ handed out by RCMP in front of Maple Ridge school

J.K. Industries will be supplying the Ridge Meadows RCMP with new police uniforms which utilize special invisibility cloaking technology, allowing officers to tactically blend in with their environment. Furthermore, police cars are transitioning to subdued decals. The new cars look similar to traditional police vehicles but feature decals which are more transparent in nature.

“Please note date of media release,” advised Klaussner, at the bottom of the release. “We’re pretty sure an invisibility uniform is not possible (at this time) but the car decaling is real. Watch for it in our communities starting this week.”

READ ALSO: Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for Canada’s residential schools

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure
Next story
Missing Vancouver Island teen found safe after RCMP plea for information

Just Posted

Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove is hosting its open shearing event today (Friday) and Saturday, as well they’ve added in an artisan market and live music. This is typically an annual spring event. (Kensington Prairie Farm/Special to Langley Advance Times)
STARTING TODAY: Pounds just come flying off in the barnyard

Carol Stehr, Scout leader sorting out bottles at the First Walnut Grove Scout troop’s fundraiser on Saturday, March 26. The group is raising funds for their upcoming camping trip in Hawaii. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley scouting group raising funds for Hawaii camping trip

Kids in the community love the decorations and enjoy visiting to celebrate Easter. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley home front yard decorated with Easter theme cut outs

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society’s executive director Kim Day and supervisor Lorne Skoropada received honours on Wednesday, March 23. The society was ranked the second best oil recycling facility in the province. (Special to The News) Sung Kim, owner of Aldergrove Return-It Depot welcomes oil, filters, and antifreeze. The local facility is amongst the 30 best oil recycling businesses in the province. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove oil recycling facility amongst top 30