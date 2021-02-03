Construction on Fraser Highway between 265A and 270 Streets will delay traffic until end of Feb. 2021. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

ROAD CLOSURE: Portion of Fraser Highway will close to Aldergrove traffic, Feb. 9 and 10

Sanitary sewer line work will be done between 265A Street and 30A Avenue

A temporary road closure will occur between 265A Street from Fraser Highway to 30A Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Aldergrove.

The closure will accommodate a new sanitary sewer line – a project that is expected to wrap up at the end of February.

Construction work between 265A to 270 Streets on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove has slowing down traffic since early November of last year.

Suggested alternative routes include 32nd or 29th Avenue to get to and from downtown.

READ MORE: Fraser Highway sewer upgrades slows traffic between 265a and 270 Streets

Langley Township has asked commuters and pedestrians to respect road signs and use caution as they drive through the area – the current speed limit is posted as 50 km.

More information on the project and closure can be found at www.tol.ca/news/trc-265A-fraser-hwy-30A-feb2021.

Work is being completed by Sandpiper Contracting.

Construction on Fraser Highway between 265A and 270 Streets will delay traffic until end of Feb. 2021. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
