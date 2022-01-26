Road closures planned on steep stretches of Langley’s 56th Avenue this week

Portions of the road will be single-lane at times

Drivers might want to pick another route near 56th Avenue in central Langley on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27.

On Wednesday, road work was planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with single-lane alternating traffic on 56th Avenue while paving takes place between the 24100 block and 246th Street, in the winding ravine portion of the road near North Otter.

Paving continues to the west on Thursday, when single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on 56th for paving between Wagon Wheel Crescent and 238th Street, on the stretch of road known as Snake Hill.

Lane closures could be extended into Friday, the Township announced, and the work was weather dependent and could be rescheduled or extended.

