ROAD WORK: Construction to slow 30A Avenue traffic in Aldergrove until October

Road work occurs on 30A Ave from 260 to 262 Streets and from 30A Avenue to Fraser Highway

Construction is scheduled to occur on 30A Avenue from 260 Street to 262 Street, as well as on 262 Street from 30A Avenue to Fraser Highway, until Friday, October 15.

The work will take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the work, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

A temporary road closure is additionally scheduled to occur at the 25700 block of Robertson Crescent beginning Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13.

The closure will accommodate a culvert replacement.

Both jobs are weather dependent and may be rescheduled or extended as required.

Road crews urge motorists to drive with caution and obey all signs and instructions when passing through a construction zone.

More information and a full list or road closures and road construction work can be found at www.tol.ca/connect/news-events-media/traffic-impacts.

