Rural cemetery planned for South Aldergrove

A report last year showed that Langley Township needs more burial plots

A rendering of the proposed new cemetery planned for South Aldergrove.

Langley’s first new cemetery in years could be created in South Aldergrove, with space for thousands of burials.

Pacific Land Group has applied for a zoning amendment that would allow the creation of a new cemetery at 920 272nd Street, just north of 8th Avenue.

The 19.6 acre (7.93 hectare) lot would be a privately-owned, multi-faith cemetery to be developed in six phases, according to Pacific Land Group’s application to Langley Township council.

If approved, the first two phases on the western side of the land would be developed first and together, with space for approximately 2,632 traditional graves and a further 2,810 urn burials.

Overall, if the cemetery is approved it could have capacity for 7,106 traditional graves and 13,647 urn burials.

A proposed plan of the site shows a caretaker’s residence, memorial garden, and at the far eastern edge of the site, a lily pond. There would also be a special infants and children section, potentially as part of phase four.

The site is not in the Agricultural Land Reserve, but is zoned for agricultural use. It was formerly a gravel pit and is now a residential lot.

The house on the site is proposed to remain as the caretaker’s residence.

Cemeteries are not a permitted use in areas zoned for agriculture in the Township, which is why a site-specific change to local land use rules.

In its application, Pacific Land Group argues that most current cemeteries in Langley are in urban areas, but that cemeteries may not be the best use of urban land. It argues that a cemetery won’t impact the rural nature of the neighbourhood.

A 2019 study by Langley Township identified the need for more cemeteries. There are currently three operated by the Township, in Fort Langley, Brookswood, and Murrayville. Those three cemeteries won’t be able to meet the need for burials over the next 30 years with a rapidly growing population.

The developer is proposing 156 parking spaces for the site in total, with 54 to start for the first two phases.

Langley Township council is to consider the matter at its public hearing scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

funeralLangleyLangley Townshipmunicipal politics