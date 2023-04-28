SASSY Awards honour Langley’s outstanding youth

Community Service Award 2022 winner Evan Dyce and the presenter, Marilyn Morgan of JD Farms. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Youth in Langley have gone above and beyond taking on community service initiatives, as the four Rotary Clubs in Langley know well.

So, to recognize and honour youth making a difference in Langley, the Langley Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Langley Central, Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise, and Rotary Club of Aldergrove are back with their eighth annual ‘Service Above Self Students and Youth’ (SASSY) awards on Thursday, May 4.

For students between ages 15 and 21, the awards show will honor those who have demonstrated the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’

At the event, seven awards will be presented in the categories of community service, youth leadership, sports leadership, leadership beyond adversity, cultural and diversity leadership, environmental leadership, and arts and cultural leadership.

Last year, Evan Dyce was the winner in the community service category. The Aldergrove Community Secondary student volunteered countless hours in school programs and in his community.

Dyce is a Big Brother, school mentor, teen leader, and a volunteer with the Langley Literacy Network.

As a Totem ambassador, Dyce supports the transition of Grade 9 students into high school. He’s described as confident, positive, reliable, and a valuable asset to the community.

“Langley should be very proud of their youth that are demonstrating leadership and service that goes above and beyond,” said Annette Borrows, chair of this year’s event.

Since the award’s inception eight years ago, Rotary has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to young leaders.

“The SASSY awards are a way to publicly give thanks to the youth, and you are invited to join us and add your applause.”

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 4 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m.

The event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

For more information, people can visit https://sassyawardslangley.ca/.

Langley Rotary clubs are part of District 50-50 which includes clubs throughout the Lower Mainland and in Washington State. Each club in the 50-50 District is encouraged to send at least one young adult to RYLA.

