School board byelection candidates answer DPAC questions

The District Parents Advisory Council quizzed the candidates about their views

Langley District Parent Advisory Council has created a video to give voters insight into the seven candidates for Saturday’s school board byelection.

Each candidate was interviewed and the answers were compiled together and have now been posted on YouTube.

The video interview was created for last week’s virtual DPAC meeting, and involved all the candidates being asked the same questions.

The questions include:

• “Why do you want to be a Langley school board trustee?”

• “Do you feel the board has a role to play in addressing resource inequities arising between schools due to the differing capacities for parent communities to fundraise?”

• “What is the role of the District Parent Advisory Council?”

• “What do you see as the top priorities for parents in the Langley School District?”

The nearly hour-long video allows the trustees to answer on each topic for several minutes.

Although it was not live, this was one of two video question and answer sessions held last week for the trustee candidates. The other was organized by the TalkLangley Facebook page.

