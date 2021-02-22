Langley District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) asked several questions to the seven candidates in the Langley School Board byelection. (DPAC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) asked several questions to the seven candidates in the Langley School Board byelection. (DPAC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

School board byelection candidates answer DPAC questions

The District Parents Advisory Council quizzed the candidates about their views

Langley District Parent Advisory Council has created a video to give voters insight into the seven candidates for Saturday’s school board byelection.

Each candidate was interviewed and the answers were compiled together and have now been posted on YouTube.

The video interview was created for last week’s virtual DPAC meeting, and involved all the candidates being asked the same questions.

The questions include:

• “Why do you want to be a Langley school board trustee?”

• “Do you feel the board has a role to play in addressing resource inequities arising between schools due to the differing capacities for parent communities to fundraise?”

• “What is the role of the District Parent Advisory Council?”

• “What do you see as the top priorities for parents in the Langley School District?”

The nearly hour-long video allows the trustees to answer on each topic for several minutes.

Although it was not live, this was one of two video question and answer sessions held last week for the trustee candidates. The other was organized by the TalkLangley Facebook page.

READ MORE: Trustee candidates put best feet forward at all-candidates meeting

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelectionEducationLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Metal-detecting group look for owner of nurse’s First World War medal found in Chilliwack
Next story
Fleming says bringing SkyTrain to Langley from Surrey a ‘key priority’

Just Posted

Langley District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) asked several questions to the seven candidates in the Langley School Board byelection. (DPAC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
School board byelection candidates answer DPAC questions

The District Parents Advisory Council quizzed the candidates about their views

Abbotsford playwright, Shelley Picard, wrote an original work called A New Normal, which will be performed by Gallery 7. (Special to The Star)
Abbotsford’s Gallery 7 Theatre offers local works and clean comedy for virtual season

Panic Squad improv, a play by resident Shelley Picard, and The Little Price, are on tap this spring

Screenshot
BREAKING: Pedestrian Struck in downtown Aldergrove

Eastbound traffic is blocked on Fraser Highway at 272nd Street

SkyTrain Surrey, end of the line, for now. (File photo)
Fleming says bringing SkyTrain to Langley from Surrey a ‘key priority’

Project represents a ‘tremendous opportunity,” minister of transportation says

Fabric Bag Solution donated 75 handmade bags to the Aldergrove Food Bank to make collections easier. (Aldergrove Food Bank/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Food Bank gifted 75 cloth bags for better distribution

Fabric Bag Solution is a volunteer sewing group based out of Burnaby

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Most Read