Search and Rescue saves paraglider from tree near Agassiz

(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue helped move a stranded paraglider to safety after they landed in a tree on Mount Woodside west of Agassiz.

KHSAR responded to a request from B.C. Emergency Health Service at about 3 p.m. on May 17. With the help of an arborist, SAR members were able to lower the pilot to the ground. Despite the precarious landing, the pilot suffered no injuries.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers conduct missions at the request of authorized agencies; there is no charge for Search and Rescue.

To learn more about the local Search and Rescue organization, visit khsar.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizSearch and Rescue

Previous story
First O’Toole, now Kenney: What some are saying it means for state of conservatism

Just Posted

Olympic Champion Andre De Grasse is one of the elite athletes expected to attend the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley held at McLeod Athletic Park from June 22 – 26. ( Photo courtesy of Canadian Olympic Committee)
Langley prepares for Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in June

Ramona Wildeman had been contemplating writing a book about a favourite topic – collective nouns – and now it’s been published. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
‘A holiness of donuts’ and other quirky collective nouns are in Langley writer’s new book

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: McHappy Day in Langley more than doubled donations

The West Coast Small Home Expo joins forces with The Health and Wellness Show to bring you a myriad of exhibitors and speakers to see, listen and learn from June 4 and 5. (Flickr)
Two shows for the price of one at Tradex in Abbotsford