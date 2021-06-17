Search efforts expand to Chilliwack and beyond for missing Abbotsford man

Brandon Hobbs (turquoise shirt), brother of missing Abbotsford man Adam Hobbs gathers with other family and friends to distribute posters in Chilliwack on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Family and friends of a missing Abbotsford man expanded their search efforts into Chilliwack and further east on Thursday.

Posters were put up in Chilliwack, Agassiz/Harrison and Hope on Thursday (June 17) for 22-year-old Adam Hobbs of Abbotsford who has been missing since Monday.

Hobbs’ brother, Brandon Hobbs of Chilliwack, was in the parking lot of Chilliwack Alliance Church Thursday afternoon handing out stacks of posters to family members and friends which were later put up throughout Chilliwack, Agassiz/Harrison and Hope.

Hobbs was last seen leaving a job site in Langley on the morning of Monday, June 14 around 10 a.m. in his 2011 grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, with black rims. His truck’s licence plate is PP210G.

He did not return home that afternoon, and his family reported him missing.

Adam Hobbs went missing from a Langley work site on Monday, June 14 and may have gone to Vancouver. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Hobbs was wearing a red and black Abbotsford Minor Hockey hoodie, a blue baseball cap, jeans, and grey leather zip-up boots. He is 5’8” tall, 180 pounds, with red hair and a goatee.

This behaviour is unusual for Hobbs and his family is concerned, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

His family said a receipt for a parking stall put Hobbs in Vancouver on Howe Street at 1:28 p.m. on Monday, and his family was putting up flyers around Howe and Nelson this week.

After they were able to track the cell phone tower pinging his phone, family and friends searched Sumas Mountain on Wednesday (June 16) in Abbotsford, brother Brandon Hobbs wrote on social media. But search efforts turned up nothing.

“Again I’d just like to thank everyone that was on Sumas Mountain yesterday and everyone that has been helping/reaching out over these past few days,” Brandon said.

Anyone who can help locate Hobbs is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

– with files from Matthew Claxton

Family and friends of missing Abbotsford man, Adam Hobbs, gather to distribute posters in Chilliwack on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

