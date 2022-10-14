Search for builders of new SkyTrain line to Langley now underway

The province is seeking contractors to build the 16 km concrete guideway

Infrastructure BC has begun looking for the contractor that will build the new SkyTrain line through Surrey to Langley.

The province issued a request for qualifications in late September, with a deadline in early November, for contractors to build the elevated guideway, one of the largest single projects of the new transit line.

The project will include building the 16 kilometers of SkyTrain line, along with associated roadwork, drainage, relocating and installing utilities like power and water, and adding bike paths.

The construction of the eight SkyTrain stations, two of which are to be built in Langley, and the laying of the track and installation of the power substations, are different contracts.

The province, TransLink, and local municipal councils all backed the SkyTrain extension, which is budgeted for $4 billion, and expected to be completed in 2028.

Originally, the line was to be completed in two segments, opening several years apart, but the provincial government decided to build the entire project at once, saving money and reducing the time to finish the last stage.

The line will run down Fraser Highway to Langley, with its last leg running down Industrial Avenue in the City.

The two Langley stations will be at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, and at 203rd Street in the downtown.

Although it’s still almost six years away from completion, developers have already been eyeing land near the stations, including in downtown Langley.

Most of the land around the new stations is already bought up by developers, according Gordon Kleaman, a Metro Vancouver realtor.

Langley City has spent the last several years working on plans to accommodate the changes that will come with the SkyTrain line, including redevelopment downtown.

