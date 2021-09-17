Search of Naomi Onotera’s Langley home to continue into the weekend

Homicide investigators are revealing few details about the ongoing search at missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home.
Onotera, 40, was last seen leaving her residence on 200th Street and 50th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 28. An area around the home has been behind police tape since the start of the week, where IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) detectives have been assisting Langley RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit since Wednesday.
A search of the property will continue into the weekend, Sgt. David Lee told Langley Advance Times on Friday.
Forensic teams could be seen at the property for much of Wednesday focusing on the yard. Investigators have not said what led them to target that area.
Saturday will mark three weeks since Onotera was last seen leaving her Langley City home.
Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.