Second suspect wanted in attack on autistic man was alleged target in 2015 shooting

Parmvir Chahil lived next door in Abbotsford to victim Ping Shun Ao, killed by stray bullet

Parmvir Chahil is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to the unprovoked attack of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont. Chahil has strong Abbotsford connections.

A second person identified as a suspect in the assault in Mississauga of a man with autism was believed to have been the target of a 2015 drive-by shooting in Abbotsford that killed an innocent man.

Parmvir (Parm) Chahil, 21, is now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault in relation to the attack that took place March 13 at the Square One bus terminal.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario made the announcement today (Wednesday), saying Chahil is of no fixed address.

Police announced yesterday that Ronjot Dhami, 25, of Surrey was the first suspect identified in the attack and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The pair were among three suspects in the assault in which the 29-year-old victim was attacked while sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the bus terminal’s lower level.

Three men surrounded the man and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

After the attack, which was caught on video, police released images of the three men, asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The third suspect has not yet been identified, but police believe he might go by the first name Jason.

Chahil has strong Abbotsford connections. Unnamed sources indicated that he was the target of the shooting in which innocent man Ping Shun Ao, 74, was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Sept. 2, 2015.

Chahil was Ao’s next-door neighbour on Promontory Court.

Court documents related to the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Harwin Baringh on Sparrow Drive in Abbotsford indicated that Baringh was a member of the “Chahil crime group” and that his death was part of a dispute with the “Dhaliwal crime group.”

However, it is not known whether Parmvir Chahil has any connection to the crime group mentioned in the documents.

Court records indicate that Chahil was charged with uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose related to an incident in July 2015.

Abbotsford Police confirmed after Ao’s shooting that Chahil had been charged after policed received a 911 call alleging that Chahil had flashed a knife at another person.

The case later resulted a few months later in a peace bond (restraining order) being issued against him for a year.

Dhami also has a criminal record, including two drug-related arrests.

Police say all three suspects may still be in the Greater Toronto Area and are “being encouraged to call a lawyer and surrender to police.”

Anyone who sees any of the suspects is asked to call police immediately.

Investigators are still appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelpolice.ca.