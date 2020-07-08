Second Vancouver strip club hit by possible COVID-19 exposure event

Health officials are warning about a second possible COVID-19 exposure event at a Vancouver strip club.

In a Wednesday news release, Vancouver Coastal Health said anyone who visited the No5 Orange, located at 205 Main St., about a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus on July 1. Health officials said a person who tested positive was at the strip club that evening.

“As a precaution, we are advising people who attended the No5 Orange on July 1 to monitor themselves for 14 day,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement. “As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.”

Anyone who begins to develop symptoms of COVID-19, including fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell and diarrhea, should immediately self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVancouver