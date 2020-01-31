Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Secondary suite size boosted in Langley Township

The old maximum of 90 square metres has been lifted

How big should a secondary suite be?

Langley Township council wrangled with the idea Monday evening, as the provincial government now allows cities to make their own decisions on the maximum size of extra suites.

Until recently the maximum size, set in the B.C. Building Code, was 90 square metres, or about 968 square feet.

Councillor Eric Woodward suggested moving the maximum size up to 120 square metres, or about 1,290 square feet, to allow a broader range of tenants, including families.

“Wouldn’t it be more appropriate to set some flexibility with a larger number?” said Woodward.

He noted that a larger suite size could accommodate more bedrooms and more types of tenants.

Coun. Blair Whitmarsh said he supported a larger maximum size for secondary suites, but expressed some skepticism about whether it was the right time to change the size, as a report on housing issues is being prepared.

The Township is currently in the midst of conducting a Housing Needs Assessment study, which is expected to conclude next year.

But an action plan won’t follow it until 2021, said Ramin Seifi, the Township’s manager of engineering and community development.

The council might vote to change the size again, but it will be more than a year before the recommendations are issued.

Coun. Bob Long was the only member of council to vote against the 120 square metre limit.

“I don’t think you’re going to find one size that fits all,” he said.

With suites, there can come complaints, he noted.

“It’s going to increase the demand for parking, it’s going to increase the demand for services,” Long said.

He said there could be a backlash, or at least concern, from residents in areas with suites.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario announces Canada’s fourth case of novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Fraser Valley childcare professionals worry about new provincial rollout

Many say increasing childcare spaces shouldn’t be priority over staff shortages

30 years laters, Aldergrove Rotary club still going strong

A group that’s ‘done so much good for the community of Aldergrove’

Illegal suites, crime, and traffic top of mind in Willoughby residents survey

Locals asked for more police and more bylaw enforcement

Langley mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to virus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Rain and wind and more rain and more wind in Langley forecast

Snow is still in the forecast as possible for Sunday

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Hunt for BC Summer Games volunteers underway

2,800 helping hands are needed for large sporting event coming to Maple Ridge in July

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Raptors ‘superfan’ Bhatia meets basketball players in Surrey

He’s here to promote FIBA tournament that will see winner qualify for 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Abbotsford sex offender with history of violent assaults is set for prison release

Taylor Dueck, who attacked four teen girls in 2014, has served full sentence

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Cabbies will also soon be able to buy same kind of insurance available to ride-hailing drivers

Most Read