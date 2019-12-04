Aldergrove shooting Nov. 21, 2019 (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Security cameras installed by police at Aldergrove shooting scene

Police have been on scene continuously since the Nov. 21 attack

Langley Mounties have put up security cameras and have had a constant presence on a rural Aldergrove property since a man was shot there on Nov. 21.

Police were first called to the home in the 26900 block of 48th Avenue at around 6 a.m. that day, and a 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Emergency Response Team and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services were both called out to the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Since the incident, surveillance cameras have been installed “in support of maintaining public safety,” said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

“Given the targeted nature of the incident, police do not feel there is a danger to the public,” Parslow said.

But police have kept a presence on the site continuously ever since the shooting, she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 605-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Is there more to this story?

