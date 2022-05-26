Seismic construction is underway at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Seismic construction is underway at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Seismic upgrade construction aiming to catch up at Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary

The $8.9 million project is expected to wrap up in 2023

Seismic upgrades that began last fall at Aldergrove’s Shortreed Community Elementary is a little behind schedule, but remains on budget.

Last September, an $8.9 million reconstruction project began at the school, one of hundreds that have taken place across B.C. in recent years to upgrade schools to better survive earthquakes.

The completion date for the current project is still February next year, according to Langley School District communications manager Joanne Abshire.

“The project is moving along nicely, thanks to very supportive students, school staff, and parent community,” Abshire said.

Although the project is slightly behind schedule, the contractors working on the construction are expected to make up for lost time in the coming months and still hit their completion date.

Students have remained in place at the school during the reconstruction, with four extra portables brought on to the site to serve as “swing space” while the reconstruction moved through the building.

“The district appreciates the school community’s support during this project,” Abshire said.

