The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

Canada Post says COVID-19 bans on gatherings and restrictions on travel has led to unprecedented demand this winter, forcing the national postal service to move up its deadlines for packages to arrive on time for Christmas.

Regular parcel deliveries regionally will need to be mailed out no later than Dec. 16, according to the revised shipping schedule. Meanwhile, regular parcel deliveries going national carry a deadline of Dec. 15.

Dec. 18 remains the deadline for those using priority or Xpresspost to ship most of their parcels locally or regionally.

Canada Post deadlines for holiday deliveries in 2020.

Canada Post deadlines for holiday deliveries in 2020.

Over the weekend, Canada Post said it delivered 1.1 million parcels. Ahead of the holiday season, 4,000 seasonal employees were hired while more than 1,000 vehicles were added to the Canada Post fleet.

“Not only are Canadians shopping online in record numbers for gifts and other items; we’ve also seen a huge influx of customers at post offices shipping gifts to replace their traditional holiday visits,” Canada Post said in a news release Monday (Dec. 14).

On-time delivery guarantees were suspended during the height of the pandemic back in March.

Purolator has set a deadline of Dec. 22 for packages to arrive before Christmas.

FedEx deadline for ground shipping within Canada is Dec. 15, with new deadlines each day for higher-priced options, including overnight delivery.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley driver, 23, considered impaired, crashes into median in Walnut Grove Monday morning
Next story
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Just Posted

Trevor Longo celebrated a real-world goal against Victoria Royals on Feb. 28 at Langley Events Centre. Now, he has several virtual hockey wins to his credit, part of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia (Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants player makes finals of virtual hockey tournament

Trevor Longo will play for Langley-based team in the final eight of the Memorial eCup

Ellexis, Ella, Everett, Tonya, and Chris Wejr went all out for the holiday season. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
CHRISTMAS LIGHT MAP: Aldergrove principal goes all out for the holidays

Shortreed’s Chris Wejr and his family invite the community to come check out their decor

A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital has claimed 10 lives, the FHA confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14 (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
COVID outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital acute care has claimed 10 lives

Fraser Health Authority is restricting admissions and non-urgent elective surgeries are cancelled

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
GREEN BEAT: The salmon just keep swimming

When life’s fights seem too impossible to win, think of the perseverance of these fish

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Langley around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (File photo)
Langley driver, 23, considered impaired, crashes into median in Walnut Grove Monday morning

The collision involved a single-vehicle

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Most Read