Townhouses under construction in Willoughby on Oct. 7, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

September sees record-breaking housing sales in Fraser Valley

Langley saw continued high home sales numbers

Record-setting housing sales in September appear to be driving up the price of homes in Langley.

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board statistics showed that September continued the trend of strong sales in the summer and fall after the traditional spring housing market was crushed by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Across the region from North Delta to Abbotsford, the FVREB recorded 2,231 housing sales, a 66.1 per cent increase from the same month last year, and the highest recorded sales for any September.

Langley saw similar numbers, especially for detached houses.

There were 145 sales of detached houses, up from 88 in September 2019, a 64.8 per cent increase. Numbers were up from August by nine per cent.

Townhouse sales hit 128, a 47.1 per cent year-over-year increase, and 103 condos sold, a 39.2 per cent jump.

Prices were also going up for all housing types.

The benchmark price of a detached house in Langley remained just above $1 million at $1,078,100, a 9.8 per cent increase from the $982,300 benchmark at the same time last year.

The benchmark price of a townhouse rose 4.2 per cent year over year to $576,900, and condos were up to $404,100, a seven per cent rise.

The number of homes listed for sale continued to rise, but remained below levels seen in 2019 and 2018, and were far below the years between 2010 and 2015, when inventory was far higher.

There appears to be a trend towards single-family homes and townhomes across the region, according to Chris Shields, the FVREB president.

And despite the still-high unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, others are seeing more buying power, he said.

“Interest rates are very low, people have saved money over the last few months, and they’re choosing to invest it in their most important asset,” Shields said. “Sellers are also recognizing that with lower than normal inventory, this is a smart time to list.”

BusinessLangleyReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plastics industry says its products are not ‘toxic’, urges govt to rethink label
Next story
Carbon tax must rise if Canada is to meet Paris emission targets, PBO says

Just Posted

BC NDP leader John Horgan to campaign in Langley

The party is scheduled to stop at Douglas Park on Thursday

VIDEO: South Langley neighbourhood behind tape after police-involved shooting

Delta Police, IIO, and Langley RCMP on scene in Fernridge Wednesday – 200th Street shut down

September sees record-breaking housing sales in Fraser Valley

Langley saw continued high home sales numbers

Have a hand in naming Langley’s next school

A new elementary is being built in Yorkson and the school district is welcoming suggestions

Langley4Langley community challenge earns $2,000 for Langley Food Bank

Participants were encouraged to raise money while running or walking as much as possible last month

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of man carrying baby: Vancouver police

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Netflix Canada increases prices for its monthly standard, premium plans

The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices effective immediately

‘Law and order’ vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time from the start of the 90-minute debate in Utah

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Golden Ears park operator hoping for better system to limit guests

Day use pass system deterred some, but still issues

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Most Read