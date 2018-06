Driver had their vehicle impounded

A repeat offender was clocked going 138 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometre zone, according to West Vancouver Police.

An officer pulled over the speeding driver on a West Vancouver highway Sunday.

The received a $368 fine, three driver penalty points and have had their car impounded for seven days.

