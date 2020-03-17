Seven Township firefighters are in self-isolation after assisting a man in medical distress who has COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times files)

BREAKING: Seven Langley Township firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Seven Langley firefighters are in self-isolation after being exposed to a case of COVID-19 while on duty, Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong confirmed.

“We are working closely with Fraser Health,” he said.

“They were exposed during a call,” Armstrong added.

Crews responded to a medical call on March 9 and were informed by Fraser Health on Monday that the man firefighters were assisting had a confirmed case of COVID-19, Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.

The man’s condition is not known, he noted.

“As far as I know they are doing well,” Ferguson said about the firefighters in self-isolation.

More to come.

Coronavirus

