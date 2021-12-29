A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a mass vaccination clinic run by Switch Health in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a mass vaccination clinic run by Switch Health in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Several provinces considering allowing COVID positive health workers to stay on job

Manitoba and Ontario said they are considering similar measures to avoid overwhelming their health systems

Even as some provinces have reported record-high daily COVID-19 case counts, health experts are warning the real infection rate is likely much higher, pointing out that data has been clouded by holiday delays and with hospitals and testing centres reaching their limits.

After taking the holiday weekend off, a number of provincial and territorial governments are set to resume their COVID updates today.

Yesterday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced some health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to stay on the job. He said the move is necessary to keep the health-care system operational, and the decision would be made on a case-by-case basis under certain conditions.

Quebec reported 12,833 new cases and 702 hospitalizations, with 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Manitoba and Ontario have said they are considering similar measures to avoid overwhelming their own health systems. Manitoba reported 825 new cases and five deaths yesterday, while Ontario reported 8,825 new infections.

Ontario also announced that beginning on Thursday, long-term care homes won’t accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons in order to avoid exposure to the virus.

Alberta’s chief medical health officer said the province recorded 8,250 cases between Dec. 23 and 28. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said hospitalizations remain “relatively stable” but noted it’s still too soon to know if Omicron will stress the health system.

In Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador reported a record-breaking single-day count of 194 new infections. Nova Scotia confirmed 561 new cases, while New Brunswick reported 306 new cases.

British Columbia health officials announced 1,785 new cases, although they warned the data is preliminary.

READ MORE: B.C. Teachers Federation wants delay of school restart as COVID-19 cases surge

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Previous story
B.C. Teachers Federation wants delay of school restart as COVID-19 cases surge
Next story
Bitter cold in forecast Wednesday with snow by evening across Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

On New Year’s Day in 2021 about 30 people braved the chilly water in Fort Langley for the annual unofficial polar bear plunge. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Polar Bear Swim cancelled two-times in a row

Aldergrove’s Massimo Ranello goes for the puck against Surrey goalie Mason Upton on Dec. 22 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Kodiaks won 2-0.(Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kodiaks win, Trappers lose last pre-Christmas games

In addition to their 12 Days of Giving for Christmas, Langley Township firefighters donated $10,000 to the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township firefighters donate $12,000 to 12 charities in 12 days

Unusually cold weather has meant reduced COVID testing at the KPU outdoor facility in Langley, Fraser Health advised. (Langley Advance Times file)
Cold weather means ‘reduced’ COVID testing at outdoor Langley facility: Fraser Health