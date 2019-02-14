A stock photo of a grey Mercedes. (Vancouver police handout)

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

Vancouver police say a 47-year-old convicted sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house this week has purchased a vehicle and may be heading for Winnipeg.

In a news release Thursday, police said Joseph Davis was out on a long-term supervision order earlier this week when he missed his evening curfew. Davis is a fourth-time federal offender serving a four-year sentence for sexual assault.

Since his disappearance, police said he has bought a grey, 2001 Mercedes ML320 and may be travelling east out of B.C.

The license plate on the vehicle may be HB7 41S.

Davis is described as Caucasian, 5’8” tall and about 178 lbs. He has short blond hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans and work boots, and was carrying a small backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police. If Davis is spotted, people are asked to call 911.

FOR CP:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Joseph Davis (Vancouver police handout)

Previous story
Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.
Next story
Police believe squatters have been occupying closed Langley pub

Just Posted

Police believe squatters have been occupying closed Langley pub

Police investigated the closed Baselines Pub after a break and enter in progress call on Feb. 13.

Chillin’ in Langley

We asked readers to show us what they encountered in their neighbourhoods during the recent snows.

Charges laid in serious February 2018 crash that left passenger injured

A Surrey man faces three charges over a crash into a pickup while driving about 145 km/h.

VIDEO: Langley fire crews tackle barn fire Wednesday afternoon

The fire department was called to a site in the 4100 block of 240th Street.

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read