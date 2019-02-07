A tugboat is seen near the stern of a freighter after a large crane collapsed on the container ship at Port Metro Vancouver’s Vanterm facility, in Vancouver, on Monday January 28, 2019. The container ship that was trapped under a huge collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour has now headed back to sea. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Ship damaged by collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour now back at sea

No one was hurt and the Transportation Safety Board says an investigation is underway

A container ship that was trapped under a collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour is now back to sea.

The Ever Summit left the Global Container Terminals Vanterm dock before 5 a.m., travelling to its next port of call in Washington state.

It was being manoeuvred into a berth at Vanterm on Jan. 28, when part of the stern hit a giant gantry crane used to unload the rail car-sized containers, collapsing it across the rear of the ship.

Two massive floating cranes, one of them nicknamed The Beast, had to be brought in to safely lift the arm of the crumpled crane off the Ever Summit.

No one was hurt and the Transportation Safety Board says an investigation is underway.

A spokeswoman for Vanterm says engineering and maintenance teams worked tirelessly with outside contractors to safely return the dock to full operations and a new cargo vessel was already moored at the facility barely an hour after the departure of the Ever Summit.

The Canadian Press

