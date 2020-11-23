Sonya Perkins of Langley’s Forever Yours Lingerie said there’ve been challenges, but customers are supporting local shops during the pandemic. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Sonya Perkins of Langley’s Forever Yours Lingerie said there’ve been challenges, but customers are supporting local shops during the pandemic. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

‘Shop Local’ key as Langley businesses work through COVID

Business groups are trying to encourage local buying to keep stores alive

This will be a very different Black Friday at Langley’s Forever Yours Lingerie. The store is planning to keep its doors closed, but not because it won’t be selling to its customers.

“We’re actually going to be closed on Black Friday, and doing online only,” said owner Sonya Jenkins.

On Saturday and Sunday, Forever Yours will be open to appointments only.

It’s a big change for a retail clothing store, but its part of what local businesses have been doing to survive and keep supplying their customers safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s customers who have kept stores like Jenkins’s operating through nine tough months so far.

“Our customers have been, through this whole thing, really incredible, and have rallied around to support us,” said Jenkins.

People are still shopping there, whether in person, through curbside, or via the website.

“We’ve definitely got more of an online presence,” said Jenkins.

In fact, they’ve sen so much more online ordering, the store has had to hire another person to work in shipping, she said.

That’s in addition to all the other changes Forever Yours – and other Langley businesses – have had to make in the last few months.

Some of the struggles have been around getting everything stores need. There was a brief Plexiglas shortage in B.C. in the spring as thousands of retail stores bought panels to divide clerks from customers.

Sometimes the issues are trying to interpret new and frequently-changing provincial directives. Jenkins said they’re trying to be certain what they should be doing as retailers, but it’s not always clear.

Limits to the number of people allowed inside have led to the creation of appointments for customers, something that had never been on Forever Yours’ radar before.

But despite the challenges, Jenkins said the community is behind them.

“People are really rooting for small businesses, because it’s really tough for us right now,” she said.

Local business groups are working to remind shoppers of their local businesses even more right now, as Buy Local Week starts on Dec. 2.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is working with its partners on a major buy-local push.

“We’ve always been an advocate, and now it’ll be more important than ever,” said chamber CEO Colleen Clark.

“Look around at your favourite local business,” Clark said. “If you want them to be here on the back end of this, support them now.”

Fortunately, most local businesses have survived so far.

READ MORE: Few closures as Langley businesses battle COVID-19 downturn

“They’re not taking anything for granted, these business owners,” said Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

They’re giving time, energy, and creativity to keep afloat, she said.

For many businesses, it’s about surviving through a winter of higher COVID-19 numbers and greater restrictions on gatherings.

They are getting some help, including the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, which began allowing sign ups this week.

An earlier rental assistance program required landlords to sign up on behalf of their tenants, and was not widely used. Jenkins was not complimentary about that program, but said that for many of the businesses in Langley, the new program could be “a game changer.”

“I believe it’s going to be a huge deal,” said James.

The program is available to businesses that have suffered serious losses in business, and which have a lease signed before Oct. 9 of this year.

Restaurants, tourism operations, and now gyms, martial arts studios, and dance schools are all seeing greatly reduced capacity or a second mandatory shutdown right now.

Despite the pandemic-induced recession, Clark said she knew of people who are starting new businesses in Langley, or expanding a part-time side project into a full-blown home based enterprise.

“Entrepreneurial spirit will always win out,” she said.

BusinessCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rapid tests ‘not a panacea’ for care homes, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Next story
‘I could still be the one out there’: Snowmobiler rescued, 1 missing on northern B.C. mountain

Just Posted

Langley City’s Gregory Douglas snapped a picture of a rainbow over the downtown core Tuesday, Nov. 24. “Just wanted to share this beautiful view that I happened to capture today, that illustrates not only Mother Nature’s beauty,” but what an “amazing city” we live in. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Langley City resident discovers treasure and both ends of the rainbow

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Sonya Perkins of Langley’s Forever Yours Lingerie said there’ve been challenges, but customers are supporting local shops during the pandemic. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
‘Shop Local’ key as Langley businesses work through COVID

Business groups are trying to encourage local buying to keep stores alive

Army and Navy was in business for more than a century but closed earlier this year, citing COVID-19 as the cause. The space at Langley Mall has been taken over by McFrugal’s Discount Outlet. (Lisa Farquharson/Black Press Media)
Few closures as Langley businesses battle COVID-19 downturn

Smaller, Canadian chains among casualties locally

Velma MacAllister, coordinator of the Langley Christmas Bureau, holds up donated gift cards at the bureau’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre in Langley City. The bureau is in need of cash, gift card or cheque donations this year to support 800 local families. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Generosity imperative this holiday season

Langley Christmas Bureau is dependent on the donation of gift cards this year

FILE – Heavy winds in White Rock draw some spectators to the beach Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Environment Canada warns of strong winds that may cause damage in Metro Vancouver

Wind is expected to subside by Tuesday afternoon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

(Pixabay.com)
Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

Winston Blackmore (left) and James Oler (right) were sentenced on separate charges of polygamy this week in Cranbrook Supreme Court.
No more charges expected in Bountiful investigation, special prosecutor says

Special prosecutor says mandate has ended following review of evidence from Bountiful investigations

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Police lights
Vancouver elementary school locked down after unknown man walks into classroom

Police arrested the man and sent him for a psych evaluation

Most Read