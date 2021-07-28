Mounties arrested a 33-year-old Langley man under the Mental Health Act some time overnight on July 23, 2021 in Langley City’s Buckley Park. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Shotgun still missing in Langley City’ Buckley Park

RCMP arrested a 33-year-old man on July 23, but the firearm from the incident was not located

A shotgun that was fired into the air in a Langley City park late last week has yet to be located.

Mounties arrested a 33-year-old Langley man under the Mental Health Act some time overnight on July 23 in Buckley Park after he shot a firearm into the air more than once, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

Members from the local detachment responded to the area of 200th Street and 49th Avenue around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of someone with a firearm.

READ MORE: Armed man arrested after shots fired into air in Langley City park

Upon shooting the weapon off the man ran into the trails at Buckley Park, Largy said.

“The firearm is still not recovered,” she noted. “The area is large, and the firearm could be purposefully hidden.”

Once the man was taken into custody, the area was contained while the Canine Unit searched for the shotgun. A five-hour hunt proved to be unsuccessful.

“Anyone coming across any firearm should call police who can attend, ensure the firearm is made safe and transport [safely],” Largy advised.

