BREAKING: Aldergrove crash ejects female driver from vehicle

The motorist crashed into a median near the 248th Street overpass

An 18-year-old female was ejected from her vehicle at around 9:45 a.m. this morning, after crashing westbound into a median near the 248th Street overpass.

The accident has Highway One left lane currently blocked east of 248th Street in Langley, according to the BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure.

RCMP are unsure whether the car was hit by a semi, but Port Mann Traffic Services said it was a single-vehicle accident, according to Constable Mike Halskov.

Though there’s no indication of how serious her injuries might be – the female motorist was reported as “conscious and breathing,” when B.C. Ambulance Service technicians were dispatched, said Neuman.

Emergency crews are on the scene as of 10:30 a.m., the BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure tweeted.

A tow truck has currently been called, Halskov reported.