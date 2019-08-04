From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area during the busy back-to-school season, leaving multiple people dead and more than two dozen injured. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sister: El Paso shooting victim, 25, ‘gave her life’ for son

Her baby is just two months old

A 25-year-old woman who was shot while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son was among the 20 people killed when a gunman opened fire in a crowded El Paso shopping area, her sister said.

Leta Jamrowski, 19, of El Paso, learned Saturday afternoon that her sister Jordan Anchondo had been shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies earlier in the day. Jamrowski spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones — the result of his mother’s fall.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” she said. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Anchondo was the mother of three children.

Jamrowski spent the night desperately awaiting word of whether her brother-in-law, Andre Anchondo, had survived the attack that also wounded more than two dozen.

“They said that if he were alive, more than likely he would have gotten in contact by now,” Jamrowski said.

In the hospital lobby, Mexican consular officials tracked the wounded and missing. El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in the state of Chihuahua.

READ MORE: 20 dead in El Paso shopping centre shooting, Texas governor says

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said three Mexicans were killed in the shooting. He tweeted Saturday that he sends “condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican.”

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said six Mexicans also were wounded in the shooting, including 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal. Ebrard says the man and woman are from Chihuahua. He said the other three wounded Mexicans, whose names weren’t given, were two men and a woman from Torreón, in Coahuila state, and Ciudad Juarez.

Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate and an El Paso native, held a news conference on a street corner opposite the hospital as the sun set, recounting his visit with wounded victims, including a woman who had a bullet pass through her lungs.

“I told them that I am so amazed at how strong they are,” the former U.S. congressman said.

Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, said 13 people were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one who died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, he said. Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero said. Those victims’ ages ranged from 35 to 82, he said.

ALSO READ: 9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crime rates higher but declining in Langley City compared to Township
Next story
One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Just Posted

Reservoir taking shape in Willougbhy

Once finished, people will be able to use the reservoir as a viewing platform

Crime rates higher but declining in Langley City compared to Township

Langley City’s crime rates appear to be dropping from a recent peak

Langley’s Darvill hits grand slam as Canadian baseball team beats Colombia 10-3 at Pan Ams

Several B.C. athletes competing in Lima, Peru

Langley hosting national community basketball tourney

The girls tournament wrapped up Thursday while the boys play Friday to Monday at the LEC.

Crime Briefs: Do you recognize any of the suspects caught on camera round Langley?

From meat to clothes to skincare products, police are investigating a wide variety of thefts

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

Most Read