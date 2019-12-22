In this Saturday, Dec. 21 ,2019, photo, NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the Gospers Mountain Fire as it impacts a structure at Bilpin. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Images via AP)

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

Sixty-nine Canadians are giving up their holidays at home to join the battle for the first time against the deadly wildfires devastating vast tracts of several Australian states.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says a contingent of 21 highly trained staff from a variety of agencies left Canada on Dec. 3, for a 38 day deployment in New South Wales after the centre received an official request for assistance.

On Dec. 19 a second group of 30 Canadians was sent in for a 38 day deployment in the fire zone, anda further 18 are leaving on Dec. 30 for about a month.

Kim Connors, the executive director of the Winnipeg based CIFFC, says that Canada has called on Australian firefighters four times since 2015, and the “agreements are reciprocal in nature so it was the first time that Australia has needed help from Canada.”

“Our Canadian firefighters and their families have volunteered their time to be away for the holidays, which is different for the northern hemisphere to be dealing with wildland fires over Christmas and New Year’s so we’re very proud of them for doing that,” he said in an interview.

The CIFFC says crews from Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Yukon, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. are assisting with a variety of tasks including roles in command, aviation, planning, logistics and operations.

“So they’re not on the front line, they’re in the overall management of the fires,” said Connors.

“They’ve been in a period of drought for quite a long period and it’s not a very good situation down there and obviously their summer is just started as our winter starts.”

Record high temperatures and strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales alone.

Two volunteer firefighters have been killed and dozens of homes have been lost since Thursday in the massive fires, including the Gospers Mountain blaze, which covered more than 460,000 hectares.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts
Next story
Internet-based 911 calling on the horizon for Canada; aim is to enhance response

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sunday skate brings Rivermen and fans together

Tradition goes back to founding of Langley hockey team

WEATHER: Windy weather expected in Langley

There is a chance of showers overnight Monday

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen lose in overtime to Prince George Spruce Kings

Close loss worth a point in standings

VIDEO: Firefighters Candy Cane Run comes to Aldergrove for (maybe) the first time

If it isn’t the very first, it’s the first in a very long time, organizers said

Claus and paws pose for pictures at Langley pet store

Pet owners took their furry friends for Santa snapshots at PetSmart on Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: ‘Fear not,’ says bell-toting Santa

Ol’ St. Nick expects to visit with 10,000-plus at Langley’s Willowbrook mall ahead of Christmas

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Most Read