Panorama reported a skier’s death Monday, March 12th on a beginner trail. Pioneer file photo

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenay

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

A Calgary resident died at Panorama Mountain Resort on Monday, March 12th.

Panorama reported the 23 year-old male was skiing on a green run, ‘Out Rider’, and it appears he struck a tree on the side of the run. Ski patrol was on scene minutes later and immediately initiated emergency care. A helicopter was called to airlift him to the Invermere & District Hospital. However, the man passed away as a result of his injuries,

“Our hearts go out to the family. This is a tragic accident and we are doing everything we can to assist family members during this very difficult time,” said Steve Paccagnan, CEO and president of Panorama Mountain Resort. “Our community is deeply saddened by this event and I want to thank the entire response team for their speed, emergency care and professionalism.”

Conditions on the mountain were sunny with no new snow overnight. Visibility was excellent and the snow surface on the trail was soft and groomed. The skier was wearing a helmet.

RCMP confirm the skier was from Calgary, and that he passed away at the hospital after being transported from the resort, with injuries sustained while skiing.

RCMP officers investigated and confirmed the man had been skiing on a groomed run within the ski area boundaries with family when the incident occurred.

The man’s death has been categorized as accidental and non-suspicious, following RCMP investigators attending the scene and the hospital, and obtaining witness accounts as well as completing a scene examination.

RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with the investigation.

Previous story
B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen
Next story
UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Just Posted

VIDEO: Quarter horse riders gather in Langley

More than 1,000 attend annual LMQHA Horseman’s Bazaar and Country Fair

VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously

Distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., says ICBC

Abbotsford crews battle Ross Road barn fire

No one hurt in blaze on Monday afternoon

LETTER: MP proud of Liberals aid for veterans

MP John Aldag takes offence to Ontario MP Phil McColeman’s letter slamming Liberals over vets.

LETTER: Former councillor calls foul by Brookswood letter writer

Grant Ward is critical of claims of contrast between City and Township council meetings.

VIDEO: Girls Fly Too returns to Abbotsford

Annual event draws thousands to local skies

More than 50,000 starlings euthanized in the Okanagan last year

An Okanagan program was designed 15 years ago to control the invasive species of starlings

Contentious Lower Mainland condo project under investigation: RCMP

Police in Langley are looking into a condo project that suffered delays and lawsuits.

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. Ferries independent status isn’t changing

Ferry users want affordable service, not governance change, Claire Trevena says

Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase

B.C. receives federal funding to remove abandoned vessels

At least 21 vessels are slated to be removed from a number of harbours including in Ladysmith, Vancouver and Victoria

Body of B.C. Wildfire evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found on Domtar site has been identified.

Most Read