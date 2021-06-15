SkyTrain passenger arrested, charged for concealing shotgun in his sweatpants

Codty-James Gray, 34, was found with ammunition, brass knuckles and knives

A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday after Transit Police found him riding a SkyTrain with a shotgun in the front of his sweatpants.

Codty-James Gray, known to police as Pearce Gray, is now facing multiple weapons charges including one count of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Officers say they first spotted him at New Westminster SkyTrain Station shortly after noon carrying a duffle bag with something large protruding from it.

He appeared to have something tucked down the front of his pants as well.

“When questioned, the man allegedly stated that it was a pipe and pulled up his shirt, exposing the butt end of a shotgun,” according to Transit Police.

“The officers immediately arrested the man and safely took him into custody.”

A search of the suspect revealed the items concealed in his bag were parts of a dismantled shotgun as well as ammunition and knives.

Gray’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 16 in New Westminster.

