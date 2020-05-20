Rod Larson booked his first haircut since January on Tuesday, visiting the Old Crow barber shop in Langey City to undo months of neglect. Authorities have allowed barbers, hair salons and other businesses to resume, under restrictions designed to quell the spread of COVID-19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Slow and careful as Langley businesses re-open doors

Restaurants and salons, among others, will be able to allow in customers

Rod Larson smiled as he was wrapped in virus-resistant plastic, before the regular barber’s cape went on.

“I feel like a sausage,” the Langley City resident said.

Larson told the Langley Advance Times that his last haircut was in January, and he didn’t get another before all BC barber shops and hair salons were closed to quell the spread of COVID-19.

“I grew the beard because my hair was getting long,” he explained.

He opted to keep his beard, but went for a much shorter trim.

Owner Issa Khal was too busy with customers to offer much in the way of detail about the re-opening. But things have changed at his Ol’ Crow barbershop on McBurney Lane, and for every other personal-service business in the province.

For barbers and hair salons, it means masks, gloves, and appointment-only haircuts, with no waiting around in shops beforehand.

Langley’s businesses are slowly reopening, as restaurants, hair salons, and other commercial outlets were given the green light to open their doors by provincial health authorities starting on May 19.

Despite the fact that many businesses can re-open, not all are rushing and few expect anything like business as usual.

“It seems like everybody’s taking it differently,” said Colleen Clark, executive director of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

The scale of opening and the ability to re-open successfully depends on everything from the size of the store, to washrooms, to protective equipment like Plexiglas screens between cashiers and patrons. Then there are issues about whether staff can find childcare – school isn’t back in until June, and even that will likely be part-time for students.

At Wendel’s Bookstore and Café in Fort Langley, owner Diane Morrison said they are taking a “slower approach” to re-opening.

Wendel’s closed on March 19th for three weeks. They re-opened on April 14 with a safety work plan for employees, and takeout food orders only.

“We expanded our employees work spaces to allow for physical distancing, increased our sanitation procedures and redesigned our website with a real time ordering system which allows customers to order and pay from their smart phone and either order for now or for a later time,” Morrison said. “We eliminated in person payment and offered contactless pick up.”

The first phase of re-opening for Wendel’s on Tuesday was adding some outside tables where people could sit and eat their take-out meals.

Dine in seating will be opened sometime in the next few weeks, Morrison said, along with the bookstore, which is currently in online “click and collect” service mode.

Each region of Langley will have a different challenge in reopening.

Fort Langley has been hit hard, said Andy Schildhorn, president of the Fort Langley Community Association.

“I think our business core has really suffered, because we are that type of destination,” he said. People come from other parts of Langley or Metro Vancouver to shop and visit. The village itself has a population of just 3,500 people or so, said Schildhorn.

“It’s been a huge struggle,” he said.

At least one of the village’s antique stores boarded up its windows several weeks ago.

On Victoria Day, Schildhorn said that at 10 a.m., he went out to Glover Road and found the main road largely deserted.

Normally, the street would have been packed with people for the annual parade.

But by later in the day, there were pedestrians out and about.

“People are starting to come back,” he said.

He’s hoping the trend continues, despite physical distancing requirements.

“I’m looking forward to seeing business come back to normal, and I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of people in the village,” Schildhorn said.

Meanwhile, many businesses remain in semi-distanced mode, as large gatherings remain prohibited in B.C.

That means that the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce ran its first “virtual” monthly dinner meeting on Tuesday, May 19.

Members who wanted to mingle could mix together in Zoom chats, then hear an update from the chamber.

Clark said to make it a “dinner” meeting, they were encouraging attendees to get take-out from a chamber member, supporting local businesses as they come back to life.

CoronavirusFort LangleyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Slow and careful as Langley businesses re-open doors

Restaurants and salons, among others, will be able to allow in customers

Eight dead in Langley Lodge ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 50 people, including staff, have been confirmed infected

Dozens of tickets issued in week-long Langley road safety blitz

Three impaired drivers got three-month driving bans

Dementia doesn’t stop and neither does the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Amid COVID-19, Langley residents join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online May 31

VIDEO: Langley’s Jeff Ingram is WHL referee of the year

Named recipient of the Allen Paradice memorial trophy

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

Most Read