Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

A small aircraft carrying six people has made an emergency landing on a Calgary street.

Police say the twin-engine plane was coming in this morning from the south, heading for a landing at the Calgary airport, when the pilot radioed in that the aircraft was running low on fuel.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk, a police spokesman, says the plane came down shortly before 6:00 a.m. on a two-lane stretch of 36th Street, about five kilometres south of the airport near the Trans-Canada Highway.

None of the four passengers and two crew members were hurt.

Lepchuk says there was minimal traffic on the street at the time and there are no reports of drivers having to swerve to miss the plane.

There was no immediate word on the origin of the plane’s flight, or who owns the aircraft.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

