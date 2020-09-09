Most of Southern B.C. including the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Okanagan and Boundary residents woke up to somewhat smoky skies Tuesday, Sept. 8 and provincial officials warned the smoke could last 24-48 hours. (Wendy MacLean/Facebook)

Smoky skies from U.S. wildfires continue to impact the Lower Mainland for a second day

‘It is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health’

Smoky skies continued for a second day across the Lower Mainland due to wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Washington State and Idaho.

A public advisory known as a “smoky skies” bulletin was issued Sept. 8 across parts of southern B.C. including Vancouver Island, the Coastal Mainland, Okanagan, Kootenays, and the Boundary region where the smoke was expected to impact those areas within 24 to 48 hours.

The advisory from Environment Canada was based on the fire smoke forecast detailed in the Blue Sky Canada Smoke Forecasting System which tracks the current path of any significant smoke in real time.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” according to the bulletin.

Smoke and air quality issues affect those with pre-existing health conditions the most, like lung conditions, as well as older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from exposure.

At around the same time on Sept. 8, an air quality advisory was issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter

Most Read