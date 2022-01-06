Snow cancels school across Langley district

School was already open to a limited number of students due to COVID-19

A heavy snowfall overnight has closed Langley’s public schools.

The Langley School District announced the closure just after 5 a.m. on its website and social media channels.

All schools are closed to students and staff, and the school board office in Murrayville will be closed to the public today.

Schools had already been shut down for most students due to the ongoing Omicron wave of COVID-19. Schools re-opened on Jan. 3 for the children of essential workers and students with special needs.

A heavy snowfall from a winter storm has caused traffic tie ups, cancelled ferry service, and reduced or delayed transit service across much of the Lower Mainland.

School Status Alert: All schools in the Langley School District are CLOSED to students and staff today (January 6). The School Board Office is also CLOSED to the public. pic.twitter.com/GUKSp8Iw8A — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 6, 2022

