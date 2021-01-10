Erik Vogel posted this picture of the snow-clogged stretch of sidewalk on 208th St. mear 48th Ave. after a winter storm arrived just before Christmas (Facebook image)

Erik Vogel posted this picture of the snow-clogged stretch of sidewalk on 208th St. mear 48th Ave. after a winter storm arrived just before Christmas (Facebook image)

Snow clearing confusion on Langley City’s 208th Street hill

Erik Vogel would like to know who is supposed to be shovelling the sidewalks

Before the next snow dump, Erik Vogel is hoping Langley City will have sorted out responsibility for clearing off the sidewalk on the 208th Street hill, near 47th Avenue and his home.

When the snow hit, just before Christmas, no City crews cleared the sidewalk, which takes a steep drop.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Snow, snow and more snow lands in Langley

The able-bodied Vogel found it a challenge to manoeuvre on the sidewalk in the snow, and wasn’t optimistic less physically able people would be able handle it at all.

“There’s no way anyone can navigate it in a walker, or a scooter,” Vogel commented.

After about four days, he said the warmer weather and rain washed it away.

He was under the impression the confusion over whether the City or local homeowners should be clearing the sidewalk was settled, early in 2020, when he asked the City for clarification.

Vogel went to the City after discussing it with a neighbour while they were clearing the sidewalk themselves.

“It doesn’t seem right that we’re doing it,” said Vogel, whose house backs onto 208th.

In fact, the hill between Grade Cres. and 46A only has one home that has a driveway on 208th, Vogel noted in his email to Coun. Nathan Pachal, who put Vogel in touch with Rick Bomhof, the City Director of Engineering, Parks, and Environment.

When Bomhof looked into the matter, he determined the sidewalk meets the criteria for the City and would be added to the list of sidewalks to be cleared by the municipal crews.

Vogel said he was more amused than outraged when the sidewalk wasn’t cleared, and posted a tongue-in-cheek photo to the “City of Langley Friends” Facebook page.

“Exhibit A,” he wrote. “My sidewalk and the steep 208th City sidewalk all the way to Fraser highway, just saying… (when we are away next winter I won’t have to worry about ours!)”

“Just giving them a push,” he explained.

READ ALSO: Langley snowplow crews handled unexpected snowfall

For the City, the snow dump came as an unpleasant surprise.

City crews were already dealing with a broken water main at 206th Street and 56th Avenue, and some staff had started their Christmas holidays.

“We had it in the back of our minds to be prepared, but we weren’t really expecting accumulation,” Kyle Simpson, Langley City’s manager of engineering operations said, shortly after the snow landed.

“Overall, I think we responded quite well,” Simpson said.

Crews used the City’s three large dump trucks and four one-ton trucks, all equipped with plows and sanders, and attacked the primary and secondary routes around the City.

All the primary and secondary roads were cleared off by the end of Monday night, and on Tuesday crews finished clearing up a few more.

The City deployed about 80 tons of salt to keep roads ice free.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the City for comment.


