A frontal system has already caused 38 centimetres to fall on the highway last night, and another 10 centimetres is expected this morning before tapering off before noon. (Black Press Media)

A frontal system has already caused 38 centimetres to fall on the highway last night, and another 10 centimetres is expected this morning before tapering off before noon. (Black Press Media)

Snow continues to fall on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning in effect

38 cm has fallen, another 10 cm expected forecasts Environment Canada

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning regarding Coquihalla Highway conditions from Hope to Merritt continues this morning, Nov. 10.

A frontal system has already caused 38 centimetres to fall on the highway last night, and another 10 centimetres is expected this morning before tapering off before noon.

Environment Canada warns drivers to adjust to changing road conditions, including reduced visibility.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” reads the snowfall warning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Coquihalla HighwaySnow

Previous story
Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline
Next story
17-year-old Langley teen killed in overnight crash

Just Posted

(Langley RCMP)
17-year-old Langley teen killed in overnight crash

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Witnesses report vehicle hood exploding before crash, Highway 1 in Langley re-opened

Andy Schildhorn spoke to a new Remembrance Day banner project launched in Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Village adds visual reminder of fallen soldiers

Aldergrove Kodiaks downed Ridge Meadows Flames 3-2 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. The Nov. 3 game was the Kodiaks’ second win in a row over Ridge Meadows. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks begin November with back-to-back wins