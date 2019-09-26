Trying to deal with snowy sidewalks as well as roads can be a big job when the snow just keeps falling. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

Fall only officially began on Monday, but Mother Nature is bypassing orange leaves and moving straight to snow in parts of B.C.’s Interior.

In a snowfall warning issued Thursday morning, Environment Canada forecasters said that a cool airmass has settled over the region with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected in northeastern B.C. by Friday morning, including Muncho Lake Park and Stone Mountain Park.

READ MORE: B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

Meanwhile, the national weather agency said western sections could see a few centimetres of the white stuff.

The snow is expected to move southward by later Friday morning.

READ MORE: It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C. despite it being summer

Meanwhile, wet snow is expected to cover portions of Highway 97 near the Rocky Mountains, as well as along the Pine Pass, starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

In the Okanagan, forecasters are calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to blanket the Okanagan Connector throughout Friday and early Saturday.

A number of mountain passes in the Kootenays will also see freezing temperatures, which could bring snow at higher elevations.

More seasonal weather is expected by next week.

READ MORE: Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays

In Alberta, winter storm warnings have been issued for southwestern regions, seeing as much as 15 to 30 centimetres of snow by Monday. In areas of higher elevation total snowfall could be more than 50 centimetres, Environment Canada said.

Forecasters are urging travellers to be cautious as highways, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearby businesses plagued by Aldergrove pool parking troubles
Next story
Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

Just Posted

Nearby businesses plagued by Aldergrove pool parking troubles

Township intends to ‘respect leases currently in place’ and not demolish the adjacent strip mall

Guilty plea in 2009 gang murder in North Langley

A man arrested in Ontario in the summer of 2018 has entered a guilty plea

Langley-Aldergrove candidates debate environmental issues

More than 100 people took in the all-candidates meeting at Trinity Western University

Aldergrove residents show their support for B.C. loggers convoy

The 264 Street freeway overpass was ‘full’ of supporters waving flags on Wednesday, one local says

‘The hope is to maybe even bring out the artist you’

Langley businesses welcome back downtown Art Crawl, Saturday, Sept. 28

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Surrey man gets 20-month sentence in high speed crash that killed two

Sarah Dhillon, 50, and Paige Nagata, 19, died and Olivia Kilian, 22, was badly injured

Surrey job fair showcases education, career choices

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair held Thursday, Sept. 26

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Charges laid in Abbotsford hospital attack on nurse

Neale Rex Heath faces aggravated assault charge in connection with Tuesday attack

Most Read