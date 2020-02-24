Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

According to Environment Canada, about 20 centimeters of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours and further 2 to 4 cm is expected this morning.

“An unstable airmass continues to produce heavy flurries over parts of the southern Highway passes this morning,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“The flurries will ease this morning as a ridge of high pressure develops over the province.”

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to use winter tires and chains and to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

READ MORE: Crews called to overnight fire in Ellison

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Emergency crews on scene westbound near 200th Street exit in Langley
Next story
Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Just Posted

Drug deaths drop by half in Langley

The total number of lethal overdoses remains higher than before the crisis began

Surge in Fraser Health home care complaints concerns seniors advocate

Number of people complaining about home care has risen substantially over the last four years

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews on scene westbound near 200th Street exit in Langley

Expect heavy delays

Construction of parking lot at Langley park open to public consultion

Shared parking space at Denny Ross Memorial Park was redeveloped into townhouses

Initial report of 2015 pedestrian death was ‘inaccurate,’ Langley RCMP say

Statement issued to clarify that victim had not been walking in the middle of the road

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

A sixth COVID-19 patient is a woman in her 30s in the Fraser Health region who recently returned from Iran

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

Most Read